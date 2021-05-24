Missing boy found dead

The body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered in the Rewa River near Toga this morning.
The teenage from Wainibokasi, Nausori was reported missing from home since 10am Tuesday.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro had earlier confirmed a report was lodged at the Nausori Police Station by the missing boy’s family yesterday.
The investigation continues.
