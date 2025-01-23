Ministry warns of unregistered HIV cases

For every person affected by HIV, there is an estimated ratio of three unregistered cases.

This was highlighted by Staff Nurse Fane Tuitavuki of Wainibokasi Hospital, who says these alarming statistics point out that more than 3,000 individuals may be unaware of their HIV condition.

Her comments come as the Ministry of Health revealed that between January and September, Fiji recorded 1,093 new HIV cases.

Speaking at the Tokatoka Youth Festival at Nakelo District School grounds this morning, Tuitavuki stressed that the concern is that there are potential positive cases that have not been registered.

“This is a worry, as we have to get all these cases registered. Imagine if those unregistered cases further transmit the disease, and the number of cases continues to rise. We must be very careful.”

Tuitavuki says individuals must seek regular checkups to help curb the spread of this virus.

“If you feel you need a check-up, you can come to the Centre. I’ll be there to assist you, and all your information will be kept confidential.”

Wainibokasi Hospital, which serves the Rewa Province and the Districts of Nakelo and Tokatoka, has recorded seven confirmed cases of HIV so far.

Tuitavuki, who is actively involved in awareness campaigns, is urging the youth attending the two-day festival to take full advantage of the educational sessions aimed at promoting HIV prevention and health protection.

The Ministry of Health has declared HIV an outbreak in Fiji.

Yesterday, it launched the Fiji National HIV Surge Strategy for 2024-2027, which lays out the framework to tackle this crisis.