Ministry to strengthen mineral exploration capacity

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is in excellent shape in terms of strengthening its capacity for mineral exploration in the country.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo expresses confidence in the potential of the new vessel “Yau Dikevi” to unlock untapped resources across Fiji.

Vosarogo notes that while the “Yau Dikevi” is not equipped with technology to confirm the presence of specific resources, it is instrumental in providing critical baseline data for further exploration.

Article continues after advertisement

“It may not have the technology to confirm the presence of these resources, but it can indicate. That’s why I said it’s meant to empower our scientists to know a little bit more about what we have.”

The minister emphasizes that the “Yau Dikevi” will serve as a vital tool in enhancing the understanding of Fiji’s resource potential and supporting scientists in their exploratory efforts.

Meanwhile, the vessel will be controlled by the Fiji Police while the ministry is in the process of advertising for crew positions, after which it will assume full operational control of the “Yau Dikevi”.

Vosarogo highlights the government’s commitment to sustainable development and the responsible exploration of the country’s natural resources.