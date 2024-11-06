Minister highlights key challenges of agriculture at SIDS forum

Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu, highlighted the critical role agriculture plays in the country’s economy and food security.

He acknowledges the sector’s essential contribution to Fiji’s GDP, which stands at approximately 8.2 percent, as well as its impact on livelihoods, economic growth, and food security for the island nation.

However, Rayalu also pointed out that Fiji’s agriculture system faces a range of challenges that need urgent attention.

Presenting at the Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Solutions Forum held in Nadi, he says key challenges are the impacts of climate change, the limited availability of arable land, and declining soil fertility.

Rayalu shares that most land is increasingly being used for other forms of development, leaving less space for agricultural activities.

Another major concern for the sector is flooding, which frequently disrupts crops and agricultural infrastructure.

Rayalu explained that some of Fiji’s infrastructure, much of which was built nearly 50 years ago, is showing signs of deterioration and needs significant upgrades to remain functional in the face of current challenges.

“As you know, those infrastructures that were put up more than 50 years ago were good at that time. But it is no longer able to withstand the pressure of the current rainfall and flooding and the enormity of the volume of rain and water that bombards this old infrastructure. So, most of the infrastructure has started giving up.”

Despite these challenges, the minister expresses optimism, noting that a team of engineers is already working on finding solutions to address the country’s agricultural infrastructure needs.

The Minister emphasizes that while challenges exist, the future of Fiji’s agriculture sector is bright, thanks in part to ongoing efforts to develop more sustainable practices and improve resilience.