Met Office issues flood warning

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Nadi Meteorological Services has issued a flood warning for low lying and flood prone areas adjacent to and downstream of Nakauvadra river in Rakiraki Town and the Nasivi river.

The warning comes as certain parts of Rakiraki were flooded this morning due to continuous heavy downpour.

Acting Director Bipen Prakash says a heavy rain warning remains in force for interior, northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group and is now cancelled for rest of Fiji group.

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Fiji group.

The associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the northern and parts of the country tomorrow.

This trough is anticipated to produce heavy rain and thunderstorms that may cause flash floods of all low lying and flood prone areas.

Prakash says conditions are expected to ease over Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti group by tomorrow as the trough of low pressure exits the Fiji group to the east.

He says the Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.