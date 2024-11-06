Mela aims to rekindle youth's connection to traditions

As digitalization and modernization advance, many young people are becoming increasingly disconnected from traditional cultures.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, highlighted this shift, emphasizing the need to rekindle the spirit of devotion among the youth.

He adds that to support this effort, the government, in collaboration with the Indian High Commission of Fiji and Shree Satsang Ramayan Mandali, organized the Ramayan Mela.

Prasad says that such events provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Fiji and India, promoting greater mutual understanding and collaboration.

“And it is also an attempt to bring people together to celebrate, to unite in the hope that the dramatization of the Ramayan, its characters, and events will bond people and ignite the spiritual significance of the teachings of Lord Rama.”

He says that the Ramayan Mela brings together people from various ethnic groups to learn the teachings of Lord Rama.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, stated that India is committed not only to strengthening cultural ties with Fiji but also to supporting the country’s development efforts.

“The government of India has announced numerous initiatives to strengthen our partnership with Fiji, with the most notable being the 100-bedded super specialty hospital. But there’s more. In fact, just a few days from now, we will be inaugurating a yoga center in Labasa.”

Karthigeyan adds that while modern multicultural partnerships are crucial for addressing key aspects of national development, the foundation of these efforts lies in the strength of people-to-people connections.