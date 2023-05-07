Man to front court for alleged scam

[File Photo]

A 26-year-old man from Moto, Ba, will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow for an allegation of scam.

It’s alleged the man posted an online advertisement for a rental property without the consent of the owner.

He allegedly advertised a property for rent in Denarau without the 73-year-old owner’s consent, where he obtained more than $1,000.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.