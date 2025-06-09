Man claims brutal treatment by Nausori officers

A man has alleged he was assaulted by officers from the Nausori Police Station while trying to return home to meet his son after school.

The Gau native, who now lives in Rewa, claims he was in Nausori Town seeking $2 in assistance for transport when officers approached and apprehended him.

He says he had travelled to town because his wife was admitted to hospital and needed to be urgently transferred to Suva. After the transfer, he rushed back to Nausori as it was after 3pm and his Year 2 son was finishing school.

The man alleges that while asking members of the public for help, police suspected him of drinking in a public place and arrested him.

He further claims that his daughter witnessed him being handcuffed and followed him to the station, where he alleges he was assaulted while still restrained.

The man has also revealed that charges were laid against him.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed that an investigation be conducted into the allegations.

Police say the matter is now under review.

