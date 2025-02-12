Man charged over alleged fraud

[ FilePhoto ]

A 48-year-old man has been charged with allegedly dishonestly obtaining more than $1,800.

The accused faces one count of obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and will appear in Suva Magistrates Court today.

According to police, the incident occurred in July last year.

An investigation by the Fiji Police Cyber Task Force revealed that the accused failed to deliver goods ordered by the victim from New Zealand after payment was made via a mobile money transfer app.

It is alleged that after receiving the payment, the accused ignored all calls and did not deliver the goods.

