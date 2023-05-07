Man charged for allegedly raping daughter

[File Photo]

A 37-year-old man will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court tomorrow who allegedly raped his 12-year-old daughter.

It is alleged that the incident occurred on several occasions between June 2022 and April 2023.

Police alleged that the man committed the offences at a relative’s home where they had been staying with her mother and other siblings.

The matter was reported after the victim’s uncle saw the accused next to her bed one night, and upon enquiring with the victim, was told of the alleged offences.

The accused has been charged with four counts of rape.