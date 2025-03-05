Man accused of fraudulent financial transaction

A 39-year old man will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today charged with obtaining financial advantage.

It’s alleged the accused dishonestly obtained $112.31 from the victim.

The investigation revealed that the victim had received a call that a number was mistakenly sent to her, and she sent her OTP number, and after a few minutes she received a message that she had successfully sent $112.31 to an unknown number.

The said money was transferred to numerous accounts and then to the accused’s account.

