LTA responds to claims of illegal taxi operations

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

Land Transport Authority chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa says he will look into the issue of private cars operating as taxis and claims LTA officers are turning a blind eye to their operations.

Rokosawa said this in response to a letter from Fiji Taxi Association general secretary Ashwin Lal this week where he claims LTA officers are aware of the issue and ‘take very limited action’.

Lal also says Rokosawa’s comment during a recent budget consultation that taxis do not provide service during the night did not take into account the safety of drivers.

In the letter to the LTA CEO, Lal also claims that private taxis are owned and used by civil servants, businessmen, and ex-servicemen.

Lal cited sections of the LTA Act that gives the authority the right to take legal action against illegal operators.

In an email response to Lal, Rokosawa says the LTA will always enforce its regulations and will also be formally responding to the Fiji Taxi Association’s correspondence.





