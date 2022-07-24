Longreach exercise aims to confront the climate crisis

[Photo: Supplied / RFMF ]

The Republic of Fiji Military Force will conduct its first integrated regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response exercise at the newly established Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi.

Exercise Longreach was officiated earlier this week by the Commander, Joint Task Force Command, Colonel Manoa Gadai.

Col Gadai says climate change has become an existential threat to the Pacific.

He says disaster has evolved over the years given the serious threat posed by climate change through its complexity and destructive nature and Pacific Island countries refer to climate change as a “threat multiplier” to human and health.

He mentioned that in order to confront the issues posed by climate change, it was important to establish an attentive mechanism to assist Pacific Island countries.

Climate war, he claims, cannot be won with guns, but rather with resilient infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and, most importantly, knowledge of building practices, disaster risk management and mitigation measures.

Col Gadai also acknowledged the assistance rendered by the Australian Defence Force to Fiji in the areas of HADR over the years.