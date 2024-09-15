Lodoni feast draws thousands of old scholars for RKS

The Lodoni feast at the FMF Gymnasium last night attracted thousands of Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) old scholars, marking the second-to-last day of the school’s centennial celebration.

The event also received support from old scholars of other schools, underscoring the broader community’s recognition of RKS’s legacy.

Former RKS Principal Emitai Boladuadua emphasized the importance of the occasion, particularly the role discipline has played in shaping the lives of students.

“Our school is one of the best. Discipline was one of the main principles that made us who we are today, and I am so grateful.”

Boladuadua, along with other notable figures like Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, joined the celebrations.

The 100th Birthday festivities will conclude at 3pm this afternoon with a church service at the World Harvest Centre in Kinoya outside Suva.