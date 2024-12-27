Localized flooding hits the Western Division

An active trough of low pressure is slowly moving over the country.

Director of Fiji Meteorological Services, Misaeli Funaki, says the trough moved into the group last night, causing the ongoing rain and associated flooding.

Funaki states that flood warnings have been issued for flood-prone and low-lying areas, as well as for some major rivers within the Western Division.

He explains that the heavy rainfall, combined with previous rain, is contributing to rising water levels in major rivers.

“Over the last couple of days, we have been issuing flash flooding. This is for our people who stay in low-lying, flood-prone areas. But also the flooding that we are getting is localized in terms of the major rivers. Right now, it was mainly along Ba, Tavua, and also towards Rakiraki. But also the water levels in the different areas are rising in some of the places, and in some of the places they are not, particularly for Nadi.”

Funaki urges the public to exercise caution, remain aware of their surroundings, and monitor nearby waterways.

A flood alert remains in force for flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of all major rivers in Fiji.

A flash flood warning also remains in force for all low-lying and flood-prone areas and small streams.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office, a strong wind warning remains in effect for coastal land areas in the western and northern parts of Viti Levu.

The Weather Office will continue to monitor the situation.