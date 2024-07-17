Loan agreement and review of Employment Policy endorsed

The cabinet has endorsed the execution of necessary loan agreement for the Asian Development Bank loan facility under the ‘Fiji – Sustainable and Resilient Growth Programme for budget support financing of approximately FJD 158.1 million.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states this program is a first-ever concessional facility received from the ADB through a joint budget support operation.

He states the broad objectives of the ADB programmatic approach are to implement improved frameworks for sustainable and resilient growth.

The cabinet also approved the review of the 2018-2022 National Employment Policy.

The review will focus on supporting economic diversification and environmental sustainability to address climate change, disaster management and resilience.