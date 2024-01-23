Liquor thieves get jail time

[File Photo]

Two men have been sentenced to more than three years for stealing assorted liquor from a business in Pacific Harbour in July last year.

Meanwhile, the court contemplates a probation order for two other juveniles involved in the same robbery.

The total amount of liquor stolen from the bar amounts to $1,126.00.

The convicted felons were arrested at an unoccupied house in the Makosoi area where they were drinking.

Following this, one of them admitted that they had stolen the drinks.

The juveniles are to take stock of their lives and their futures during the operation of the probation orders.