Law Reform Commission to begin consultation next month

The Fiji Electoral Law Reform Review Team is set to begin their public consultation process on the review of the Fiji Electoral Legislation next month.

This was highlighted by Review Team Chair, Daniel Fatiaki, who stated that they will begin the consultation in Viti Levu first before moving on to other parts of the country.

This phased approach will allow the Commission to engage with communities across Fiji and ensure that all voices are heard in the review process.

In addition to making this consultation more interactive, they have launched two documents: one outlining the prompts for the public consultation and the other detailing the schedule for the consultation.

“But in order for them to help us get the most out of it, I prepared the prompts. The prompts come in eight subheadings: the current electoral system, counting votes, voter and candidate qualifications, entry into Parliament, women’s representation, the ballot paper, size of Parliament, and the electoral system.”

Fatiaki says this consultation is not a ‘tick-the-box’ process; it’s about going to the people and listening to them.

He encourages everyone to take part in this process and share their views on what they want the reviewed electoral act to include.

