Lautoka man remanded after wife’s death

Rupeni Tokabe

A 28-year-old man, Rupeni Tokabe, has been remanded in custody by the Lautoka Magistrates Court, charged with one count of murder in connection with the alleged death of his 25-year-old wife during a domestic dispute.

Tokabe appeared before Magistrate Seini Puamau today.

The tragic incident is alleged to have occurred on Monday, around midday.

An argument reportedly erupted between Tokabe and his wife, Makelesi Balekana, in their bedroom.

It is alleged that Tokabe struck Balekana before leaving her alone in the room.

Family members later discovered her and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During today’s initial court appearance, the Police Prosecution informed the court that the post-mortem report had not yet been finalized.

Magistrate Puamau expressed concern over this delay, emphasizing that it was “troubling” for the report not to be ready at this stage.

She highlighted the critical necessity for the report to be available before further proceedings could commence.

The death certificate, which was produced in court, reveals that Balekana died due to blunt force trauma.

Consequently, Magistrate Puamau instructed the police prosecution to ensure that the post-mortem report is ready before the matter is called again.

Meanwhile, Tokabe indicated in court today that he intends to seek legal aid representation.

The matter has now been transferred to the Lautoka High Court and is scheduled to be called on August 13.

