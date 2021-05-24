Konrote diligently carried out the vision of government says Seruiratu

Outgoing President, Major General Retired, Jioji Konrote has been commended for diligently carrying out the vision of government in progressing Fiji to a modern and fair state.

This was highlighted by Acting Prime Minister, Inia Seruiratu while farewelling Konrote at the State House in Suva this afternoon.

Seruiratu says Konrote was the first non-itaukei to be elected as the Head of State.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the outgoing President carried on the work of steering Fiji steadfastly to become a genuine democracy and embraced the implementation of the 2013 constitution.

“I have to say, Fiji and its citizens are grateful for the energy and commitment his Excellency has shown. He has led our nation during the most challenging times, the revival of our economy following the impact of annual disasters and cyclones, challenges of an increasingly globalized world and the impacts of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Konrote was accorded a full traditional farewell ceremony at the State House yesterday afternoon.