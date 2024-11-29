KIWA project to benefit Vanua Levu communities

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji is ramping up efforts to address the gender impacts of climate change through targeted community projects aimed at restoring degraded lands and ensuring food and water security.

Live and Learn Fiji, a key player in these initiatives has been allocated $4 million by the Kiwa Initiative to fund climate-resilient projects across 20 communities in Vanua Levu.

Projects Manager Subash Prasad says the funding will support critical restoration efforts.

The funding will assist vulnerable rural communities adapt to the worsening effects of climate change.

“So this is like an original project. Which is going to be replicated in Tuvalu and Solomon. And including Fiji. And it’s 4.2 million Fijian dollars. For Fiji specifically. Excluding Tuvalu and Solomons. In total, it’s an original project. It’s more than 3 million euros. 3 million euros for the three countries. But Fiji has 4.2 million Fijian dollars.”

Prasad states that climate change has drastically impacted numerous communities in rural settings.

He states that they are working on restoring degraded lands and improving their water systems.

The Project manager states that they are trying to stabilizing their water system, plant more native trees conduct climate smart agriculture trainings to improve food security.

Live and Learn Fiji is focusing on integrating gender-sensitive approaches into its climate initiatives, ensuring that women and marginalized groups are at the forefront of adaptation efforts.