Kiran takes office

New Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran

Sashi Kiran has been sworn in as the new Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection.

She replaces Lynda Tabuya, who was fired from Cabinet by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

This change follows public debate and outcry over the circulation of an explicit private video alleged to involve Tabuya which was widely shared online.

President Turaga Bale Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the State House today.

The swearing-in ceremony was streamed live on the Government’s Facebook page this morning.

In the streamed video, Tabuya congratulated Kiran and thanked her as well. In the comments section, she wished Kiran well, stating, “God bless you and may you keep your calling.”

Kiran was the Assistant Minister to Tabuya.

The new Minister was a long-time social worker who founded the Lautoka-based NGO FRIEND Fiji, the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad also attended the swearing-in ceremony.