Key infrastructure achievements highlighted

Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau

With the 2024/2025 National Budget announcement set for Friday, Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, reports significant progress in service delivery by the end of the third quarter.

Ro Filipe has expressed confidence in achieving around 90 percent of their targets by the end of the financial year.

He says they had prioritized governance and the development of resilient infrastructure to tackle the pressing issues of climate change, aging infrastructure, and rapid population growth.

Ro Filipe emphasized the importance of constructing infrastructure capable of enduring the impacts of changing weather patterns and climate-related challenges.

While highlighting road projects, the Minister says Fiji Roads Authority has completed nine critical bridges under the Bridge Replacement Programme.

This includes Bulu bridge near Sigatoka, Korovou bridge near Tavua, Matewale bridge in Keyasi, Tavualevu bridge in Tavua, Velovelo bridge near Lautoka, Yaqara bridge Rakiraki, Wainawi bridge on Kings roads, Vuniyasi bridge near Nadi and Waidamu bridge near Nausori.

He says this is an ongoing program from last financial year which is a partnership between the government and Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific.

The Ministry was allocated $35.4 million in the 2023/2024 budget.

“FRA through the Transport Infrastructure Investment Sector Project has rehabilitated and upgraded the major arterial roads to climate resilient standards. These are Queens and Kings roads, much needed roads reseals in Central, Western and Northern divisions and a major facelift of Foster road, Walubay and Queen Elizabeth Drive.”

Ro Filipe assures that major infrastructure upgrades will continue and expressed optimism for the upcoming budget.