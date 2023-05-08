iTaukei businesses to fund the GCC meeting: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will need to secure funding for the Great Council of Chiefs meeting later this month.

Rabuka says the government will try as much as possible to reduce the burden on public funding.

He says iTaukei Affairs bodies such as the iTaukei Trust Fund are encouraged to step forward and sponsor the event.

Rabuka says there are companies established to support such occasions, and it is on them to be part of this event.

“Itaukei companies or those that were established to assist iTaukei participation in commerce in Fiji I’m looking at Fijian Holdings; those sorts of companies may want to come in, or even those companies that Fijian Holdings has shares in, they may want to sponsor.”

The overall cost of the first GCC meeting is estimated to be over $400,000.

The GCC meeting will take place in Bau from the 24th to the 25th of this month.