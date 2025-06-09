iTaukei Board rejects poorly planned village projects

Poorly written business proposals are slowing down funding approvals for iTaukei village projects, says the iTaukei Trust Fund Board.

Chief Executive Aisake Taito states that many applications are rejected because they lack important details such as cash flow, quotations, and cost breakdowns.

He said villagers must treat business proposals like loan applications and use the proper template to meet all funding requirements.

“Always remember, when you prepare any project or business proposal, it should include all the required elements, such as cash flows. Just like applying to a bank, all requirements must be met with proper details and a solid business plan. There is a proper template for this, so seek assistance from the provincial offices.”

Proposals, according to Taito, must also show transparency and accountability.

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu said village projects should not be rushed and must meet high standards.

He states that if a hall is being extended for business, the final structure must be strong and match the quality of those in town areas.

He adds that villagers must get proper contractors and not cut corners with cheap work.

Both Taito and Vasu stress that working closely with provincial offices will help avoid delays and project duplication.

