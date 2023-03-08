Increase in casual references to racism: Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has made claims that there is an increase in casual references to racism.

In a statement where the former Prime Minister outlines his resignation from Parliament, Bainimarama says there has also been an increase in bigotry and statements of discrimination on social media.

The now-former Opposition Leader says that as a leader, he truly believes that, if not stopped, such behavior could lead to a disenfranchised society.

The FijiFirst Leader says he is urging relevant authorities to address this issue.