Hunt on for Sigatoka escapee

Members of the public are urged to report any information regarding the whereabouts of 30-year-old Seveci Navakasai who escaped from the custody of Fiji Correction Service officers.
Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, (ACP) Livai Driu stated that Navakasai was still handcuffed when he escaped from lawful custody in Cuvu, Sigatoka.
ACP Driu emphasized that harbouring prisoners is a crime.
Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 919 or 917.
