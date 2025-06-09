High seas killer to be sentenced next month

Tevita Kapawale (left)

The man convicted of multiple murders at high sea in 2021 will be sentenced next month.

Tevita Kapawale appeared in the Suva High Court for his sentencing submissions today.

The incident occurred on May 18th, 2021, following a heated argument among crew members in the Mamanuca and Yasawa areas.

It is believed there were eight crew members on board, including three Indonesians and five Fijians.

He will know his fate on 12th August.

