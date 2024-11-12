High hopes for new Speaker to advance parliamentary oversight

newly appointed Speaker of Parliament

High expectations have been placed on Fiji’s newly appointed Speaker of Parliament, with leaders expressing hope for professionalism, decorum, and effective guidance in the role.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu views the position as crucial in upholding the democratic process and supporting the work of Parliament.

Seruiratu has expressed optimism that the speaker’s experience, qualifications, and background would bring strong leadership.

“High expectations on the office of the Speaker. It is a critical role, and we hope that the incoming Speaker, given his experience, qualifications, and exposures, will guide the Parliament with the highest level of professionalism, decorum, and conduct, and of course we hope to work with him in terms of moving the work of Parliament forward.”

Seruiratu says the opposition has also submitted a letter to the Speaker’s office addressing pending matters from the previous Speaker’s term.

He has emphasized the importance of parliamentary oversight and scrutiny.