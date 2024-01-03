High demand for midwifery services

Amidst a shortage of staff and rural-to-urban migration, midwives are struggling to meet the rising demand for services.

Senior Medical Officer Mere Nabou highlights working extra hours to handle the workload and ensure patient safety.

“So we have on-calls every like, probably once or twice a week, and our night shifts that are happening and with our midwives as well. I remember at one point before, the nurses used to be on eight-hour shifts. Now they’re on a twelve-hour shift.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nabou adds that they are currently managing with support from regional students, interns, and local registrars.

She adds this collaborative effort not only provides essential care but also valuable learning experiences.