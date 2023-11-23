Help find missing woman

Mere Rabuka

Police are pleading for information to locate 25-year-old Mere Rabuka.

Police say Rabuka was reported missing at the Nasinu Police Station.

She was last seen on Saturday after informing her family of her plans to go to Suva with a friend.

Police say Rabuka’s friend was contacted however, she says she last saw Rabuka in town.

Efforts to contact Rabuka have proved futile.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 919 or the Southern Division Command Center at 9905 529 if you have any information regarding Rabuka’s whereabouts.