Prevalence of anaemia prompts intervention in communities

The prevalence of anaemia among children and women in Vanua Levu has prompted Live and Learn’s Drought Recovery and Climate Resilience Project to intervene in 29 communities in the Northern Division.

According to the recent National Nutrition Survey, 63.1 percent of children under five years and 40 percent of expectant mothers suffer from anaemia in Fiji.

Project Manager, Kolosa Matebalavu says their intervention is tailor-made to address the issue of iron deficiency identified in communities.

Matebalavu says this is through the practice of climate-smart agriculture.

“It is actually equipping them with the knowledge around how they can make use of the traditional knowledge that they already have, passed on from generations, and the existing practices … but also adding in some of the new techniques and innovations on how they can help them address some of the climate impacts.”

Matebalavu says their aspiration is aligned with the Ministry of Health’s objective in improving nutrition and decreasing anaemia from 40 percent to 20 percent by 2030.

He says they are also working with the Ministry of Agriculture, encouraging people to grow and eat nutritious food from their backyard or farm.

Live and Learn’s Drought Recovery and Climate Resilience Project is a three-year programme, funded by the United States Agency for International Development.