Health

80,000 Fijians may experience hearing impairment: Dr Fong

Litia Cava
March 3, 2022 5:00 pm
Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong.

At least 80,000 Fijians will experience hearing loss at some point in their lives.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says this places a heavy burden on individuals, families, and communities.

Dr Fong says most cases of hearing loss can be prevented through awareness, timely identification, and early intervention.

He says having multisectoral collaboration will ensure that plans and strategies they have put in place will ultimately lead to the prevention of hearing loss.

“A set of key interventions are needed to ensure the health system to realise the vision of an integrated people-centred ear and hearing care.”

A hearing symposium was held today to find ways to address deafness and prevent hearing loss, bringing together government entities, non-government organizations and donor agencies.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Consultant Dr Fabrizio D’Esposito says one in five people worldwide live with hearing loss and one in four are projected to have problems with their hearing.

