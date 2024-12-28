Health ministry warns of leptospirosis risk amid flooding

The Ministry of Health is urging residents in flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures against leptospirosis, as heavy rain and flooding are forecast.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, explained that the disease is spread by infected livestock, pets, and rodents, with a higher risk in areas where people work closely with animals.

He adds that the rainy season increases the likelihood of contaminated water and soil, raising the risk of infection.

Dr. Tudravu advises the public to avoid swimming in potentially contaminated water, minimize contact with animals after rainfall, and wear protective footwear in areas with livestock.

“We also ask parents to discourage their children from playing in pools or collected water, as these may be contaminated by overflowed sewage systems”.

Dr. Tudravu urges anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, or nausea to seek medical attention promptly.

The Ministry remains focused on preventing disease outbreaks during this period of heavy rain and flooding.