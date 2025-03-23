Growers set to elect representatives after two decades

The Sugar Cane Growers Council welcomes the reinstatement of election provisions in the Sugar Industry Act, allowing growers to elect their representatives after two decades.

The last growers’ election took place in 2004, but the process halted in 2009, followed by the removal of election provisions in 2015.

The amendment to the Sugar Industry Act, endorsed in Parliament restores growers’ say in key industry decisions.

Article continues after advertisement

Council CEO, Vinal Dutt says the reinstatement empowers the approximately 10,500 active registered growers, enabling them to elect representatives at the sector, district, and board levels.

Dutt says grower representatives were removed in 2009, and the election provisions were scrapped in 2015.

He adds that this took away growers’ voice in key industry decisions, making their reinstatement necessary.

Dutt says the election formalities will be shared with growers soon, with an awareness campaign planned to ensure transparency in the nomination and voting process.

He adds the council will also work to restore grower representation on other boards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.