Great potential in the mining sector: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo says there is massive potential in the mining sector.

Vosarogo, however, says that more support is needed to expand this industry.

He says in any given period, around five active mining operations take place around the country.

The Minister says there is a good volume of natural resources below the surface, and managing them will include managing landowners’ expectations well.



“Managing what they would expect to be paid rightfully and what they think they should, when these things are not dealt with well at the initial stage, it usually brings distrust later.”

Vosarogo says the coalition government has had to deal with trust issues that were created by the previous government, which burned bridges with landowners.

He says the mining and quarry industries have a lot to offer, which will contribute positively to the Fijian economy.