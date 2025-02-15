Government committed to water access

[ FilePhoto ]

The Assistant Minister from the Prime Minister’s Office has affirmed that, in the coming months, the people of Bilo Settlement located outside of Lami town will have access to clean drinking water.

Sakiusa Tubuna explains that the community had approached the ministry seeking support, and in response, the government has been actively working on a strategy to improve the water supply and meet the settlement’s needs.

He adds that water trucks have been provided to the area as a temporary solution, but these are short-term strategies.

“It’s already being done. So, in the next few months, we should have water in that settlement. It’s quite surprising. You can see from the other side, when they look from the other end, they see big buildings on this side, and people having nice houses and water. But it’s surprising. They don’t have any water.”

He adds that the government remains committed to ensuring that all people, including those in rural areas, have access to essential services like clean drinking water.