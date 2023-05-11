Girmit descendants thank Naivilaca village

The declaration of Naivilaca village in Noco, Rewa as a "peace village"

The declaration of Naivilaca village in Noco, Rewa as a “peace village” is an emotional and momentous occasion for the Girmit descendants.

While speaking during the celebration Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says Girmit is the foundation of our identity and history.

Professor Prasad says Fiji pays tribute, especially in recognition of the history of May 11, 1884, when the Syria ship wrecked on Nasilai Reef where he saluted the forefathers of Naivilaca for their love for the Girimitiyas.

“Our forefathers experience the bravery the compassion, the love and humanity of the people of Noco and the villagers of Naivilaca, it is that bravery that show of love and compassion that is part of our history, we recognize an understand that that history, this incident is part of our journey out of that history.”

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says the love shown by the people of Naivilaca will go a long way as Fiji continues its journey in years to come.

“Its very difficult to find the words to really capture what happened on that day and the history that has bonded our people in this country, but from a tourism perspective which I’m the Minister, we celebrate with you the sense of inclusivity and diversity, that is the foundation of our lives as people and as a nation.”

Methodist Church President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai who was also part of the celebrations says Girimitiyas played an important role in the development of Fiji.

“The coming over of the Girimitiyas is not an accident, no I believe in my heart it is a divine call for us to come together and be part of this country and you have shared a lot in this nation and we cannot forget that.”

The launch was attended by government Ministers, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, and villagers in the Rewa province.

Today’s event was in line with the Girmit celebrations that will begin tomorrow.