Girmit conference to boost knowledge through academics

The Girmit conference will be a major part of the five-day Girmit celebrations organized in the country this week.

The conference will be held at the University of the South Pacific, where academics from all other indentureship countries will talk about the Girmit culture in their countries.

Assistant Minister for the Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation and Girmit Day organizing committee chair Sashi Karan says that this will be a great time to learn how the indenture system works in other indentureship countries.

“Friday and Saturday are also the Girmit conference at the University of the South Pacific. We have quite a few international delegates who have researched around the world, as we are not the only ones who came through the indenture system.”

Kiran adds that the indenture system was practiced widely in the African and Caribbean parts of the world, and having experts on the topic from these countries will be a good learning experience.

“Indian laborers have gone to Africa and many parts of the Caribbean, so there will be a lot of good learning on how the Girmitiyas went to the different parts of the world and how they shaped their lives and their destiny.”

The two-day Girmit conference will host some of the Girmit experts from around the world, sharing knowledge and indenture paper research from academics.

The Girmit Conference will be held from May 11th to 12th at the University of the South Pacific.