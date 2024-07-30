Gender based violence a threat to national development

[Source: FWCC/ Facebook]

Gender-based violence remains at a concerning level despite numerous awareness not only in Fiji but in the region as well.

This was highlighted by the Pacific Communities Principal Strategic Lead for Women and Girls Mereseini Rakuita during the opening of the Regional Training Program on Violence against Women and Girls, Human Rights and Development in Suva.

Rakuita says that gender equality must lie front and centre of the Blue Pacific Continent to realize the region’s aspirations of a Pacific free from any form of violence.

Article continues after advertisement

“The recognition of gender-based violence is still a critical element that we need to address that we need to grasp. Gender basis violence remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations in the world.”



Pacific Communities Principal Strategic Lead for Women and Girls Mereseini Rakuita [Source: FWCC/ Facebook]

Rakuita quotes that one in three women suffer physical or sexual violence in their lifetime while in the Pacific the stats are doubled as two out of three women suffer some form of violence.

The SPC Strategic Lead for Women and Girls adds that any form of violence perpetuated towards women significantly impacts a nation’s development.



[Source: FWCC/ Facebook]

She states that this training will try and equip women with critical aspects such as response and prevention mechanisms, counselling services and policies.