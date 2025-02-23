Gale warning issued

A gale warning is now in force for the eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Cikobia, Naqele Levu, Taveuni and northern Lau group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Vanua Levu, northeastern parts of Viti Levu from Tailevu north through Ra-Rakiraki up to Tavua, Yasawa, Mamanuca, and southern Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain warning is now in force for the northern division, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

According to Fiji Weather Office a southeast wind flow prevails over the country.

Meanwhile, at 3am this morning tropical depression TD09F lied to the northeast of Fiji at about 350km northeast of Cikobia or 440km north-northeast of Vanua Balavu

It is expected to gradually intensify while tracking south towards Fiji.

It is expected to enter Fiji waters by later today possibly with associated active trough and strong to near gale force winds expected to affect parts of the country from later today.

The Fiji Weather office says that for land areas of the eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Cikobia, Naqele Levu, Taveuni and northern Lau group expect strong southeasterly to southwesterly winds with wind speeds up to 50km/hr and gusts up to 65km/hr developing.

Winds increasing up to 60km/hr and gusts up to 80km/hr from tomorrow.

Occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms developing later today.

Seas becoming rough to very rough from tomorrow.

For the eastern and northern Viti Levu from Tailevu north through Ra-Rakiraki up to Tavua, Yasawa, Mamanuca, southern Lomaiviti and rest of Lau group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Strong southeasterly to southwesterly winds with wind speeds up to 50km/hr and gusts up to 65km/hr developing from later today.

Occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms developing later today.

For the rest of the Fiji group cloudy periods with some showers with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms.

Showers increasing to rain and becoming frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms tomorrow.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has warned of several potential impacts due to heavy rain , including localized flooding of susceptible communities, businesses, and low-lying areas, minor roads, crossings, and bridges, potentially disrupting traffic flow, severe flooding of major rivers, potentially inundating towns and properties and poor visibility for motorists and mariners.