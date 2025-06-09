Further consultation on tariff as Minister resolves FCCC governance issues

Further consultation on tariff reviews has been ordered by Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel following what he describes as the resolution of governance issues within the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Minister Immanuel confirms Cecil Browne will continue as Chair of the FCCC, while Joel Abraham has stepped down from his position.

The Minister says Abraham was not removed, but has chosen to step aside to focus on other priorities, while remaining available to contribute his expertise to tariff reviews and regulatory matters when required.

Article continues after advertisement

Immanuel also revealed that the FCCC has received several tariff review requests from service providers, including Energy Fiji Limited.

He has now directed the FCCC to carry out further stakeholder consultations and public awareness on the electricity tariff application before any decision is made.

The FCCC is expected to submit a detailed report on the electricity tariff review by Monday.

Minister Immanuel stresses that any tariff review must strike a careful balance between the regulator’s role, the integrity of the regulatory process, and the real impact on consumers.

He says all three elements are equally important in ensuring fair, transparent and inclusive outcomes for the people of Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.