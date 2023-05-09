French military ship visits Fiji

Over 500 French naval crew members and officials on the military vessel F734 Vendemiaire paid a goodwill port call in Suva today.

Captain Mocard Emmanuel says this visit also marks a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Fiji and France.

The visit is part of their Jeanne D’Arc mission, where cadets and officers are deployed for humanitarian and operational training in other countries.

Article continues after advertisement



Captain Mocard Emmanuel.

Emmanuel says they are expected to engage with the Fiji Navy about the assistance and services they can offer.

“The Jeanne D’Arc mission is not only a training one; it also allows France to strengthen its regional partnership to enhance the inoperability of the French navy with partners and contribute to the enforcement of maritime security.”

French Army Pilot Lieutenant Baptiste says Jeanne D’Arc mission also contributes to safeguarding marine territories and fighting against drug trafficking.

“By working with the French navy, our mission is to assist in preparation after natural disasters and fight against drug trafficking.”

The ship arrived this morning and has completed port visits to seven countries.

They will be heading to Mexico and French Polynesia before concluding their mission.