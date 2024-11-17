FRCS enhances collaboration with businesses

[Source: Fiji Revenue and Customs Service / Facebook]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is deepening its partnerships with businesses in the Northern Division through a series of forums and direct engagements.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says the Northern Division is home to 97,626 registered taxpayers and 13,824 businesses, contributing approximately $57 million in tax revenue from 2022 to 2024.

He adds the region has seen significant economic growth, in line with the Government’s “Look North” policy.

Singh adds as part of its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, FRCS remains committed to improving customer service and reducing the cost of doing business

Recently, FRCS held forums in Labasa and Savusavu, where tax and customs agents, local business representatives and cooperatives discussed key topics.

This includes voluntary compliance, the upcoming 2024/2025 National Budget, tax incentives and the re-activation of the VAT Monitoring System from August 2024.

Singh adds these visits allowed the FRCS team to understand the challenges faced by businesses and explore ways to support their growth and address tax-related issues.