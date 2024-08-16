Four facing fraud charges to appear in Labasa Court

Two men and two women will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today after being charged by the Fiji Police MPAiSA Taskforce for obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The first case involves two men aged 45 and 27.

They are alleged to have colluded on August 18th last year to scam the victim of $790 after hacking the Viber account belonging to the victim’s friend.

The victim received a message requesting the said amount for urgent needs, whereby he sent it, not knowing the victims’ Viber account had been hacked by the two accused persons.

After receiving the money, the 27-year-old withdrew its and gave the first accused $310 while he took $480.

The victim discovered the scam when he inquired with his friend, who stated he had never asked for the money.

In the second case, a 29-year-old woman is alleged to have in March 2023 dishonestly obtained $548 from the victim.

Upon realising the transfer had taken place, the victim lodged a report at the Nakasi Police Station.

In the third case, a 43-year-old woman is alleged to have in December last year obtained $40 from the victim after she had provided her personal information and One Time Pin, for an investment opportunity presented by the accused.

The accused allegedly used her OTP to withdraw the money.

All five accused persons have been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.