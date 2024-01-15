Four days of non-stop drinking claims lawyer

Inoke Qalololoma in court today

The lawyer representing murder accused Inoke Qalololoma today claimed in the Suva High Court that the drinking party leading to the alleged murder by her client was going on for four consecutive days.

Qalololoma appeared in court for the alleged murder of a 43-year-old man on Christmas Eve near the Vugalei Cemetery in Lami.

He is charged with one count of murder.

Qalololoma’s counsel claims all witnesses were likely intoxicated; hence, more time is needed to gather information.



She has also indicated in court that she has made another bail application for her client.

Both the state and Qalololoma’s lawyer have been given time to file disclosures.

The accused person’s lawyer also asked the court to take note of two issues.

They are accusing his client of being misled by Legal Aid that they were taking care of the matter and also that her client was refused visitation rights when he was first detained by police.

Both the state and the defense lawyer indicated in court that they have not received the results of the postmortem and copies of the caution interview.

The matter will be called again on the 29th of this month.