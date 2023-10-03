Former MP appears in court

Former Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola (back)

Former Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola appeared in court this morning.

Vosanibola is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Vosanibola is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa Village, Bureta, in Ovalau, Lomaiviti, and allegedly obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that the MP breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014 when he claimed travel and accommodation allowances, he was not entitled to.

The case has been moved to the 17th of this month for mention.