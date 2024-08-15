Foreign yacht movement a concern

[File Photo]

There is an urgent need for greater collaboration and action among enforcement partners to protect Fiji’s waters and vulnerable communities from the impacts of drugs, human trafficking, and illegal activities involving foreign yachts and passenger movement.

This issue was brought to light during a public consultation on the review of the Immigration Act 2003 held in Labasa today.

Community members and stakeholders voiced their fears about the impact of illicit activities on their safety and well-being.

Sergeant Laisiasa Tuibeqa says that yachts are currently an issue for Vanua Levu villages and maritime communities.

“From experience, we have the yachts that we see coming to our shores. We are talking about the screening before letting these yachts berth. What is happening currently is these yachts just come at any time and berth anywhere. It is a concern because most of these yachts are owned by investors. They are directly involving the members of the communities in the villages.”

Others raised the need to be strict about yachts and to report to all marinas before moving to other places around Fiji and notifying the immigration offices of the duration of the stay.

In response, the International Organization for Migration says that collaboration is vital, which they will consider in the review.

Meanwhile, other issues that were also raised during the consultation were the proper screening of passengers from high-risk countries, conditions of seeking spouse visas, and application for permanent residency.