FNU responds to discovery of abandoned infant

Fiji National University is urging students to use the free counselling and health services available on campus.

The university reminds students that they are not alone during difficult times.

This appeal follows a troubling incident where a newborn baby was found abandoned yesterday at one of the student hostels on the Natabua campus.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Nii-K Plange described the situation as heartbreaking and emotional.

He said the university’s thoughts are with both the baby and the mother.

He hopes they both receive the care and protection they need.

Professor Plange acknowledged the quick actions of students and staff who responded promptly.

He also commended the police for their swift investigation.

FNU is now exploring ways to better support students who feel overwhelmed, isolated, or unsure where to turn for help.

The university will continue to work closely with the police and provide updates as the situation develops.

