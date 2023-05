Dr. Kesaia Seniloli

Dr. Kesaia Seniloli is no longer the Fiji National University Council Chair.

FBC News understands Dr. Seniloli has been removed from her role.

We have contacted the Ministry of Education, and they say a statement on the matter will be released soon.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Seniloli took up the role in February.

She was with the University of the South Pacific prior to her appointment at FNU.

This is a developing story.